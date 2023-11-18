In a game with 15 ties and 17 lead changes, the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 18 points down to force overtime, then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the OT to lead the Thunder to a 130-to-123 win over Golden State at the Chase Center in San Fransico, California, on Saturday night.

SGA scored 10 of the Thunder’s 13 points in the overtime and finished with 40 points for the game to give OKC their fourth straight win.

The clinching basket came after he blocked a shot by Stephen Curry, got the loose ball and raced downcourt for a layup.

To get to the overtime, the Thunder needed a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer from Chet Holmgren, who set a Thunder rookie record with 36 points and added 10 rebounds.

Holmgren’s three-pointer came after Andrew Wiggins had made a three-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to break a tie and put the Warriors up 117-114.

Wiggins led the Warriors with 31 points.

The Thunder fell behind by 18 points midway through the third quarter, then went on a 13-2 run and took the lead in the fourth quarter before it went back and forth at the end of regulation.

OKC had an early lead before the Warriors went on an 18-6 run to end the first half and led 61-51 at halftime.

The Thunder shot 52 percent from the field and besides Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren, had three other players score in double figures.

Jalen Williams had 22 points and 6 rebounds, while Josh Giddey added 11 points and Isaiah Joe 10 points.

The Thunder improved to 9-4 for the season and have won five of their six road games this season.

OKC finishes their three-game road trip at Portland Sunday night at 8:00 pm.