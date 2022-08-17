OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced their 2022-23 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

The season will tip off with two road games, the first against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 19, then against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 22.

The Thunder will take on the Timberwolves again in the OKC home opener at the Paycom Center on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The holiday season will have a seven-game homestand spanning from Dec. 14 versus the Miami Heat to Dec. 27 when the San Antonio Spurs come to OKC. The team will host a New Year’s Eve game at 7 p.m. against the Philadelphia 76ers at Paycom Center.

The Thunder’s family-friendly schedule includes 17 home weekend dates comprised of seven Friday, three Saturday and seven Sunday games.

The month-by-month breakdown of Thunder games includes the following:

Six games in October (three home, three road)

16 games in November (eight home, eight road)

14 games in December (eight home, six road)

14 games in January (seven home, seven road)

11 games in February (five home, six road)

17 games in March (eight home, nine road)

Four games in April (two home, two road)

The complete regular season schedule is as follows:

Bally Sports Oklahoma will carry 81 of the Thunder’s 82 regular season games.

Thunder Radio Network, led by flagship station WWLS (98.1 FM) The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City, will broadcast all Thunder games. All home games will be broadcast in Spanish on WKY (930 AM).

Fans have an early, exclusive opportunity to buy single-game tickets for all Thunder home games through Dec. 31 during the Thunder Fan Fest at Paycom Center on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 2-5 p.m.

Single-game tickets for home games through Dec. 31 will also be available online at okcthunder.com, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Single-game tickets for the season’s second half go on sale at a later date.