OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As communities across the state move on to phase two of the state’s reopening plan, the Oklahoma City Thunder says it is slowly getting back to work as well.

It’s been two months since fans had to leave the Chesapeake Energy Arena without seeing the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Utah Jazz.

The game was postponed shortly before tip-off. Moments later, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received a presumptive positive test result for COVID-19.

After that, the NBA suspended the remainder of the season.

As Oklahoma begins to reopen businesses and sporting activities to the public, the Oklahoma City Thunder says it is going to allow players to voluntarily workout individually at the team’s practice facility.

“The Thunder Ion is re-opening today for voluntary workouts following the specific requirements and best practices the NBA and health authorities have established. While our testing will be done through private resources, our state health authorities have given us assurances that any testing of players or essential staff would not impact the needs of the community and have provided the written documentation that is required by the NBA to test any players and essential staff,” a statement from the Oklahoma City Thunder read.