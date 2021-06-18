Report: Oklahoma City Thunder trading 2 players, second-round pick to Celtics

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – ESPN is reporting some major moves for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder is trading Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second round pick to the Boston Celtics for Kemba Walker, the 16th pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boston gets financial flexibility moving off the $73M owed Walker with the return of Horford. OKC has three first-round picks in July now. Thunder can work with Walker on what’s next for him as they did with CP3, ‘Melo and Horford. https://t.co/xKQS56kfYh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2021

Horford played in just 28 games last season.

He missed the last 27 games of the 2020-21 season, so the Thunder could prioritize developing their younger players.

Brown played in 43 games last season for Oklahoma City, averaged 8.6 points per game and saw his role expand as the season progressed.

Walker is a four time NBA All Star, and was third team All-NBA in 2019.

Kemba played in 43 games for the Celtics last season, and averaged 19.3 points per game.

Wojnarowski also reported that the Thunder can work with Walker on what his next move is, so there’s a possibility he might not be in Oklahoma City long.