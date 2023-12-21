OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Los Angeles Clippers and former Thunder greats Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and James Harden on Thursday night.

The Thunder got off to loud start behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Josh Giddey. OKC quickly built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintained it throughout much of the first half.

Before halftime it was George, Harden, and Westbrook keeping the Clippers close. The halftime score read a Thunder lead of 64-59. Holmgren’s 13 points, Gilgeous-Alexander’s 11 points, Giddey’s 11 points led the Thunder, while George’s 13 points, Harden’s 11 points, Norman Powell’s 11 points, and Westbrook’s 8 points led the Clippers.

Giddey would leave the game and not return after rolling his ankle late in the second quarter.

Los Angeles came out strong to start the second half, talking its first lead of the game early in the third quarter on a James Harden three. However, it wouldn’t take long for OKC to regain the lead and bump it back up to double-digits, leading 109-92 at the end of the third quarter.

The Thunder controlled things the rest of the way in the fourth quarter to blow by the Clippers 134-115. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Holmgren added 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. Luguentz Dort chipped in with 21 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. Jalen Williams had 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists. Giddey had 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assist before exiting with the injury. Harden led LA with 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. George nearly matched him with 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Westbrook added in 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Powell finished with 16 points.

Oklahoma City (18-8) will stay at home for its next game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers at 7p.m., while the Clippers (17-11) get back to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Boston Celtics.