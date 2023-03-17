TORONTO, Can. (KFOR) — Oklahoma City arrived in Toronto having won six of its last seven games, but they leave Canada with a 128-111 loss to the Raptors.

The Thunder opened up play exchanging runs with the Raptors, going back-and-forth much of the first half. Toronto started to pull ahead late in the first half until Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a three-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer, cutting the Raptors lead down to 64-59.

OKC kept things close throughout the third, but lost its footing in the fourth quarter. Toronto couldn’t be slowed down in the quarter as they outscored OKC 35-24 in the quarter.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists. Gary Trent Jr. totaled 23 points, Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes both had 19 points, O.G. Anunoby had 17 points, and Jakob Poeltl posted 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams had six players reach double-figures in scoring, but the Thunder couldn’t find enough points late in the game. Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 29 points, Jalen Williams had 15 points, Josh Giddey had 13 points, Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe both had 12 points off the bench, and Lu Dort had 10 points.

The Thunder (34-36) will head back to Oklahoma City, where they will host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.