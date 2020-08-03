Thunder head coach Billy Donovan named NBCA ‘Coach of the Year’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although Oklahoma City Thunder fans haven’t been able to see their favorite team play in months, there is still something to celebrate.

On Monday, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced that Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan was named co-recipient of the 2020 Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year award.

Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer is the other recipient of this year’s award.

The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award is presented annually to a head coach who helps guide his players to a higher level of performance on the court, and shows dedication to the community off the court.

It is the only award voted upon by the head coaches of all 30 NBA teams.

Donovan has coached the Thunder to a 41-24 record so far this season.

Oklahoma City leads the NBA with 29 clutch time wins this season and has gone a league-best 25-5 in clutch time from Nov. 25.

Since Thanksgiving Day, Oklahoma City has earned the most wins in the Western Conference and owns the second-best record in the NBA (35-13).

Since the start of December, the Thunder holds the best road record in the NBA (19-4).

During his tenure, the Thunder has made five consecutive playoff appearances, making him one of four active head coaches to guide their teams to the playoffs in each of their first five seasons as a head coach.

This season marks the team’s 11th straight season with a record above .500, the longest active streak in the NBA.

