OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Thunder trailed by as many as 20 points to the San Antonio Spurs in the third quarter, but rallied late in the third and in the 4th quarter to win 119-111.

The win snaps a small two-game losing streak for the Thunder, while extending the Spurs losing streak to nine-games.

OKC was without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, due to an injury sustained Monday against the Pelicans.

The Thunder were led by rookie guard Jalen Williams, who posted 27 points and 6 rebounds. Lu Dort had 23 points, 4 assists, and 2 blocks. Tre Mann had 16 points and 2 steals, while Josh Giddey chipped in 14 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. Rookie forward Ousmane Dieng rounded out the Thunder double-digit scorers with 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Oklahoma City (9-13) now head out on a five-game road swing, starting on Saturday against the Timberwolves (11-11) who will be without All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.