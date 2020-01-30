Thunder Roll on the Road Again With Win at Sacramento

The Oklahoma City Thunder had two explosive middle quarters and used sizzling shooting to beat Sacramento 120-100 on Wednesday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

After a slow start, the Thunder score 36 points in the second quarter and 37 more in the third to blow the game open and win for the 10th time in their last 11 road games.

OKC was led by five players in double figures, with Dennis Schroder taking scoring honors with 24 points and three 3-pointers.

Luguentz Dort had a career high 23 points and made five of the Thunder’s 15 three-pointers.

Danilo Gallinari had 19 points and made four three’s.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points and Nerlens Noel 12 points.

The Thunder shot 50 percent from the field and matched a season high with 32 assists.

OKC held former Sooner star Buddy Hield to 13 points, and just 3-for-10 from three-point range.

The Thunder led 23-16 after the first quarter, then took a 12-point lead to halftime and built it to 20 by the end of the third quarter.

Oklahoma City improves to 29-20 on the season.

They finish their two-game road trip at Phoenix on Friday night at 8:00 pm.