The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 14-2 run late in the fourth quarter to come from 10 points down in the final 2:15 to beat Cleveland 108-105 on Friday night in Cleveland.

After the Cavaliers had taken a 100-90 lead, the Thunder made four straight three-pointers to tie the game at 102 with 1:03 to play.

Luguentz Dort then scored on a layup with 28 seconds left to give OKC the lead for good.

Dort hit the first of the four Thunder three-pointers and finished with 25 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the second of the four three’s and had 34 points to lead OKC.

SGA added 11 rebounds, and Chet Holmgren had a double-double as well, with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and an OKC rookie record 7 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams added 14 points as the fourth Thunder player in double figure scoring.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 43 points.

The Thunder outshot the Cavs 46 percent to 41 percent and OKC was 13-for-26 from three-point range.

Cleveland shot just 27 percent from three-point range.

The Thunder improved to 2-0 and will play their home opener on Sunday at 2:30 against Denver.