Thunder’s Luck Runs Out, Fall to Celtics

Oklahoma City, OK – Two of the hottest teams in the NBA squared off. The Thunder entered their contest with Boston having won four straight. Meanwhile, the Celtics had won six in a row.

The game got off to a hot start for both teams who couldn’t seem to miss. Danilo Gallinari threw down a monstrous dunk to give the Thunder an early advantage. Gallo finished with 24.

The Thunder poured it on in the second going on a 15-2 run that included a tough finish inside right before halftime by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA also dropped 24. The Thunder actually led by nine at the break.

In the second half, the Celtics came out motivated led by Jason Tatum who couldn’t miss. He hit a jumper, and a pair of layups. Tatum pored in 26.

The game went back and forth into the fourth quarter. Marcus Smart hit a massive three to put Boston back on top. The former OSU star finished with just seven points.

But Kemda Walker did what he does best. He knocked down a three to give Boston a seven point lead.

On the other end, Chris Paul answered right back with a high arching jumper. He had 22 for the Thunder. But immediately following that, Walker hit another triple. He had a game high 27 points.

The Thunder wouldn’t go quietly though, Dennis Schroder nailed a pivotal three pointer to put OKC with four with under 30 to go. Schroder had 22. And as Boston tried to ice it, Gordon Hayward was swatted by Schroder with OKC trailing by three. That set the Thunder in transition, but on the other end Marcus Smart made the games biggest play, a steal off of SGA at the top of the key, that sealed the Boston win.

The Celtics leave OKC with a 112-111 win in a game that could’ve went either way. Both teams shot 45 percent from the field. Next up for the Thunder, they square off with San Antonio inside The Peake on Tuesday.