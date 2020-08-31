Thunder’s Schroder and Houston’s Tucker Fined by NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder and Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker were both fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday for their roles in a collision in Game 5 of the teams’ first round NBA Playoffs series.

Midway through the third quarter, Tucker was setting a screen and Schroder collided with him, with both players going down.

Schroder was fined for swinging his arm into Tucker’s groin, and Tucker was fined for retaliating by making contact with Schroder from behind.

The NBA said Tucker’s action did not qualify as a headbutt, but it was essentially what he did.

The two teams will play Game 6 in the series Monday at 8:00 pm.

The Rockets lead the series three games to two and the Thunder must win Game 6 or their season is over.