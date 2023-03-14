The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 25-7 run to end the third quarter and beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-107 on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

OKC outscored the Nets 38-20 in the third quarter, rallying from 16 points down in the first half to take the lead for good.

Four players led the way for OKC, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring a game-high 35 points.

Luguentz Dort had 24 points, making five of his six three-pointers in the decisive third quarter.

Jalen Williams had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Josh Giddey had a triple-double, with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Thunder shot 46 percent from the field and had just nine turnovers.

OKC has won three in a row and improved to 34-35 on the season.

The Thunder visit Toronto Thursday night for a 6:30 tipoff.