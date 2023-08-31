The high school football season is off an running. Week zero provided an appetizer to what’s to come this week.

Thursday started off with a bang. Two state finalists from 2022 squared off when Heritage Hall played host to Millwood. Each team also touting an Oklahoma commit.

That wasn’t all. The Crosstown Clash between Norman and Norman North took center stage on the west side of the state. It was a wild contest that featured five interceptions in the first half.

Plus, Del City squared off with Booker T. Washington after a traumatic week.

All the highlights and more in the video above.