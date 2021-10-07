Thursday Night Heroes, Week 6

Week 6 of the Thursday Night Heroes saw Moore put their unbeaten record on the line against Norman North. The Lions entered the contest as the lone unbeaten 6A team on this side of the state.

Unbeaten Heritage Hall squared off with upset minded Bridge Creek at home. That game proved to be closer than many thought.

El Reno traveled to Capitol Hill with each squad looking for win number on this year.

And finally Rashaun Woods’ Enid Plainsmen traveled to Westmoore looking for a big road win. Dylan Buckingham has all the highlights from around the metro in the video above.

