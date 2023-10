There wasn’t a large helping of week nine football games in the high school ranks…but there was a big one.

Jones looked to lock up the 2A-2 district crown as they hosted Kellyville.

Putnam City West looked to get back on track as they squared off with U.S. Grant.

Around the state, Stillwater handled Tahlequah 55-14 and Purcell took down Little Axe 42-14.

Dylan Buckingham has the rest covered in the video above.