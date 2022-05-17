Two golfers familiar to Oklahomans are back in the state this week for the PGA Champoinship.

The last time Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship was in 2007 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

He’s back in Oklahoma this week, trying for his fifth PGA win.

To get it, he’ll have to overcome the severe pain he’s been dealing with since a serious car accident in February of 2021.

The PGA Championship will be just his second competitive event since that accident, following his apperance at the Masters in April.

For former Sooners golfer Abraham Ancer, he’ll be making his fourth start in a PGA Championship, and at a course he’s familiar with, having played with while at OU.