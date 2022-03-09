The Minnesota Timberwolves made 22 three-pointers, 11 of them by Malik Beasley and routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-102 on Wednesday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After nine lead changes in the first quarter, Minnesota went on a 13-0 run late in the period to take the lead for good, eventually building it to 34 points.

The Timberwolves finished the year 4-0 against OKC, with an average margin of victory 26.5 points.

Beasley led all scorers with 33 points on 11-for-17 shooting, all from three-point range.

Beasley is the second Thunder opponent player to make 11 three-pointers in a game in the last three games, joining Bojan Bogdanovic of Utah, who had 11 vs. OKC on Sunday.

No other Timberwolves player had more than two made three-pointers, with eight different players making one from beyond the arc.

Minnesota shot 52 percent overall from the field, while the Thunder shot just 41 percent.

Aaron Wiggins had a career high 25 points and made five 3-pointers, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held to just eight points on 2-for-15 shooting, including 0-4 from three-point range.

Four other Thunder players joined Wiggins in double figures.

Isaiah Roby had 15 points and Darius Bazley 14, while Theo Maledon and Aleksej Pokusevski came off the bench to score 12 and 11, respectively.

Former OSU guard Lindy Waters got his first career start in the NBA, but scored just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting, 2-for-10 from three-point range.

The Thunder have lost four games in a row and 12 of their last 15.

OKC fell to 20-46 on the season.

They return home for two games starting Sunday at 6:00 pm vs. Memphis.