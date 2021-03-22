Top-Ranked Gonzaga Too Much for Sooners in Second Round Loss

Top-ranked Gonzaga got a career high 30 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme and stayed undefeated with an 87-71 win over Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Monday.

The Bulldogs ended the first half with an 18-6 run to take a 46-34 lead, and led by as many as 19 points before going on to win by 16 and improving to 28-0 on the season.

OU trimmed the deficit to nine with a three-pointers from Austin Reaves with 2:37 to play.

Reaves led the Sooners with 27 points.

Gonzaga responded with 10-3 run to end the game and eliminate the Sooners, whose season comes to a close at 16-11.

OU outshot Gonzaga 50 percent to 49 percent, but the Zags were 23-26 at the free throw line and took 14 more free throw attempts than the Sooners.

Gonzaga had the rebound advantage as well, 34-26.

Besides Reaves, Oklahoma had two other players score in double figures, with Alondes Williams scoring 15 points and Jalen Hill 11.

Oklahoma got off to a good start and led by eight early before Gonzaga took the lead for good midway through the first half.

The Sooners suffer a second round loss for the second straight time in the tournament after losing to Virginia in the second round in 2019.

