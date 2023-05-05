Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team overcame an early deficit and took advantage of free bases from the Oklahoma State pitchers to take game one of the three-game Bedlam series 8-3 on Friday night at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.

A stadium record crowd of 1,602 watched the 7th-ranked Cowgirls take the lead 3-1 in the bottom of the first inning on a 3-run home run by Chyenne Factor.

That came after OU scored a run in the top of the first inning on a walked-in run.

Errant pitching plagued OSU all game, as they walked nine Sooners and hit three batters.

The Sooners answered Factor’s 3-run home run with their own 3-run dinger, as Cydney Sanders connected in the top of the 2nd inning to put OU back on top 4-3.

It stayed that way until the fifth inning when Alynah Torres blooped a single to right field to score Grace Lyons to make it 5-3 Sooners.

OU got another run in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Alyssa Brito and it was 6-3.

The Sooners tacked on two more in the seventh inning when Tiare Jennings singled in Sophia Nugent and Jocelyn Erickson doubled to score Jennings.

OU starting pitcher Jordy Bahl went the distance, striking out eight and giving up five hits.

OSU’s Kelly Maxwell took the loss, giving up four earned runs, with five strikeouts, five walks, and a hit batter in 3 and a third innings.

OSU pitchers threw 189 pitches to just 123 for Bahl.

Oklahoma has won 39 straight games, the second longest single season winning streak in NCAA history.

The Sooners have won 30 of their last 32 meetings against the Cowgirls and 13 of the last 15 in Stillwater.

OU has won 60 of their last 63 games against Big 12 teams on the road.

The Sooners improved to 47-1 on the season, 16-0 in the Big 12.

The Cowgirls dropped to 41-11, 10-6 in conference play.

Game 2 of the series is Saturday at 4:00, with the finale set for Sunday at 2:00.