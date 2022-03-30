Former Norman North and OU star Trae Young returned to his home state and scored 41 points and dished out 8 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 136-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

Young made the first basket of the game on a deep 3-pointer and Atlanta started the game on a 14-2 run and never trailed, leading by as many as 34 points.

Young had four of Atlanta’s 18 three-pointers, as the Hawks shot 54 percent from the field.

Young’s Norman North teammate Lindy Waters scored a career high 25 points and tied a Thunder rookie record with 7 three-pointers.

Five other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Theo Maledon scoring 18 points and Olivier Sarr 17.

Isaiah Roby had 14 points, with Aleksej Pokusevski and Aaron Wiggins both scoring 13.

The Thunder made 17 three-pointers, with seven of OKC’s eight players making shots from beyond the arc.

The Thunder have lost 12 of their last 13 home games and fell to 22-54 on the season.

OKC hosts Detroit and former OSU star Cade Cunningham on Friday at 7:00 pm.