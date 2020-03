The first touchdown OU Running Back Trey Sermon ever scored in college came at Ohio State. He’ll look to add to that total next season.

Sermon announced on social media Sunday that he will grad transfer to Ohio State for his final season of college football.

The announcement came simply with a photo of Sermon in a Buckeye uniform.

Sermon rushed for 385 yards and four touchdowns last season. He played in just eight games before his season ended with a leg injury.