Trio of State Players Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

Three players from our state’s Big 12 football teams earned conference weekly honors on Monday.

OU freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Williams was 18-for-23 for 295 yards and four touchdowns, plus rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown in OU’s 52-31 win over TCU on Saturday.

It’s the second straight week he’s earned a Big 12 weekly award.

OSU running back Jaylen Warren is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Warren rushed for 193 yards on 33 carries in the Cowboys’ 32-24 win over Texas on Saturday.

It’s Warren’s fourth weekly award of the year.

OSU safety Jason Taylor is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Taylor returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown against the Longhorns and also had seven tackles.

It’s Taylor’s first Big 12 weekly award.