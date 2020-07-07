Tulsa Union Re-Evaluating “Redskins” Nickname

Since 1945, Tulsa Union has had the nickname “Redskins,” but that might be about to change.

The school district is planning to voluntarily re-evaluate the nickname at a meeting on July 13th. The Redskins nickname has been re-evaluated in the past, but the district has always kept the name.

The Cheorkee Nation released a statement Monday night in support of Union looking into other nicknames for their school.

Before Union became the Redskins, their previous nicknames included the Hornets and Cornhuskers.