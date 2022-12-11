Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team committed three straight turnovers in the final two minutes and Virginia Tech beat the Cowboys 70-65 on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The three turnovers were the last of 17 for the game for OSU, which led the game midway through the second half.

OSU outshot the Hokies 40 percent to 39 percent from the field and outrebounded them 38-37, with both teams making seven three-pointers.

Kalib Boone and Avery Anderson led the Cowboys with 15 points each, with Moussa Cisse also in double figures with 12 points.

Former Edmond Memorial standout Sean Pedulla led all scorers with 16 points for Virginia Tech.

Tech went on a 16-7 run late in the second half after OSU had their widest lead of five at 47-42.

The Cowboys fall to 6-4 on the season.

OSU next will host Wichita State next Saturday at 8:00 pm.