Oklahoma State’s baseball team got three early solo home runs, and scored four runs each in the fourth and sixth innings to beat Missouri State 10-5 in the first round of the NCAA regional at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater on Friday.

Nolan McLean homered twice, both solo shots, in the second and fourth inning, sandwiched around a third inning solo homer by Roc Riggio, to give OSU a 3-0 lead.

McLean’s second homer sparked a four-run fourth inning.

Ian Daugherty doubled in Marcus Brown to make it 4-0, then Caeden Trenkle singled home Daugherty, followed by Jake Thompson driving home Trenkle with a single and it was 6-0 Cowboys.

The Bears hit a pair of two-run home runs to cut OSU’s lead to 6-4 in the top of the sixth.

OSU responded with four more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Thompson singled in Daugherty, then Trenkle scored on the same play on a throwing error and OSU led 8-4.

Later in the inning, Griffin Doersching doubled in Riggio and Thompson to make it 10-4.

Victor Mederos got the pitching win for the Cowboys, who will play Arkansas in the winners’ bracket on Saturday at 6:00 pm.