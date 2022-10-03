A pair of Oklahoma State football players were honored by the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

OSU senior safety Jason Taylor is the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Taylor had the game-clinching interception against Baylor on Saturday and also had nine tackles, seven of them solo.

It’s his second career Big 12 weekly award.

Jaden Nixon is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week and the Co-Newcomer of the Week.

Nixon returned the second half opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in the 36-25 win over Baylor.

It’s his first career weekly honor.