Two Cowgirls and Two Sooners Honored in Big 12 Women’s Basketball

Oklahoma State junior guard Vivian Gray was named first team All-Big 12 on Monday, while OSU junior forward Natasha Mack was named co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Gray and Mack were two of four state players honored in voting done by Big 12 women’s basketball coaches.

Mack was named second team All-Big 12 as well, and was one of five named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

Oklahoma guard Gabby Gregory was named to the Big 12 All-Freshmen Team.

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson, who broke the Big 12 single season record for made 3-pointers, was named honorable mention All-Big 12.

Here are the complete awards announced on Monday by the Big 12:

2019-20 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, Baylor (20th season at Baylor, 20th overall)
Player of the Year: Lauren Cox, Baylor, C, 6-4, Sr., Flower Mound, Texas
Defensive Player of the Year: DiDi Richards, Baylor, G, 6-1, Jr., Cypress, Texas
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Te’a Cooper, Baylor, G, 5-8, Gr., Powder Springs, Ga.
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, F, 6-4, Jr., Lufkin, Texas
Freshman of the Year: Ayoka Lee, Kansas State, C, 6-5, Byron, Minn.
Sixth Player Award: Queen Egbo, Baylor, C, 6-3, So., Houston, Texas

All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)

PlayerSchoolPosHtClHometown
Lauren Cox+%**BaylorF6-4Sr.Flower Mound, Texas
NaLyssa SmithBaylorF6-2So.Converse, Texas
Te’a CooperBaylorG5-8Gr.Powder Springs, Ga.
Ashley Joens**Iowa StateG/F6-0So.Iowa City, Iowa
Ayoka LeeKansas StateC6-5R-Fr.Byron, Minn.
Peyton Williams%Kansas StateF6-4Sr.Topeka, Kan.
Vivian Gray%**Oklahoma StateG6-1Jr.Argyle, Texas
Lauren HeardTCUG5-9Jr.Denton, Texas
Charli CollierTexasF/C6-5So.Mont Belvieu, Texas
Brittany BrewerTexas TechF6-5Sr.Abilene, Texas


All-Big 12 Second Team

PlayerSchoolPosHtClHometown
DiDi RichardsBaylorG6-1Jr.Cypress, Texas
Natasha MackOklahoma StateF6-4Jr.Lufkin, Texas
Kianna RayTCUG6-1Sr.Austin, Texas
Sug Sutton%TexasG5-8Sr.St. Louis, Mo.
Tynice Martin^%West VirginiaG5-11R-Sr.Atlanta, Ga.


All-Big 12 Honorable MentionJuicy Landrum (Baylor), Kristin Scott (Iowa State), Angela Harris (K-State), Taylor Robertson (Oklahoma), Jayde Woods (TCU), Joyner Holmes (Texas), Chrislyn Carr (Texas Tech), Kysre Gondrezick (West Virginia), Kari Niblack (West Virginia).

** Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)

%  2018-19 All-Big 12 First Team Selection
> 2018-19 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection
+ 2017-18 All-Big 12 First Team Selection
^ 2016-17 All-Big 12 First Team Selection

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

PlayerSchoolPosHtClHometown
Lauren Cox^+**BaylorF6-4Sr.Flower Mound, Texas
DiDi Richards+**BaylorG6-1Jr.Cypress, Texas
Natasha MackOklahoma StateF6-4Jr.Lufkin, Texas
Kianna RayTCUG6-1Sr.Austin, Kan.
Brittany BrewerTexas TechF6-5Sr.Abilene, Texas

** Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)
+ 2018-19 Big 12 All-Defensive Team Selection
^ 2017-18 Big 12 All-Defensive Team Selection

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

PlayerSchoolPosHtHometown
Maggie Espenmiller-McGrawIowa StateG5-10Indianola, Iowa
Zakiyah FranklinKansasG5-7Lakeland, Fla.
Ayoke Lee**Kansas StateC6-5Byron, Minn.
Gabby Gregory**OklahomaG6-0Tulsa, Okla.
Celeste Taylor**TexasG5-11Valley Stream, N.Y.

