Two Cowgirls and Two Sooners Honored in Big 12 Women’s Basketball

Oklahoma State junior guard Vivian Gray was named first team All-Big 12 on Monday, while OSU junior forward Natasha Mack was named co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Gray and Mack were two of four state players honored in voting done by Big 12 women’s basketball coaches.

Mack was named second team All-Big 12 as well, and was one of five named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

Oklahoma guard Gabby Gregory was named to the Big 12 All-Freshmen Team.

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson, who broke the Big 12 single season record for made 3-pointers, was named honorable mention All-Big 12.

Here are the complete awards announced on Monday by the Big 12:

2019-20 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, Baylor (20th season at Baylor, 20th overall)

Player of the Year: Lauren Cox, Baylor, C, 6-4, Sr., Flower Mound, Texas

Defensive Player of the Year: DiDi Richards, Baylor, G, 6-1, Jr., Cypress, Texas

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Te’a Cooper, Baylor, G, 5-8, Gr., Powder Springs, Ga.

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, F, 6-4, Jr., Lufkin, Texas

Freshman of the Year: Ayoka Lee, Kansas State, C, 6-5, Byron, Minn.

Sixth Player Award: Queen Egbo, Baylor, C, 6-3, So., Houston, Texas

All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown Lauren Cox+%** Baylor F 6-4 Sr. Flower Mound, Texas NaLyssa Smith Baylor F 6-2 So. Converse, Texas Te’a Cooper Baylor G 5-8 Gr. Powder Springs, Ga. Ashley Joens** Iowa State G/F 6-0 So. Iowa City, Iowa Ayoka Lee Kansas State C 6-5 R-Fr. Byron, Minn. Peyton Williams% Kansas State F 6-4 Sr. Topeka, Kan. Vivian Gray%** Oklahoma State G 6-1 Jr. Argyle, Texas Lauren Heard TCU G 5-9 Jr. Denton, Texas Charli Collier Texas F/C 6-5 So. Mont Belvieu, Texas Brittany Brewer Texas Tech F 6-5 Sr. Abilene, Texas



All-Big 12 Second Team

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown DiDi Richards Baylor G 6-1 Jr. Cypress, Texas Natasha Mack Oklahoma State F 6-4 Jr. Lufkin, Texas Kianna Ray TCU G 6-1 Sr. Austin, Texas Sug Sutton% Texas G 5-8 Sr. St. Louis, Mo. Tynice Martin^% West Virginia G 5-11 R-Sr. Atlanta, Ga.



All-Big 12 Honorable MentionJuicy Landrum (Baylor), Kristin Scott (Iowa State), Angela Harris (K-State), Taylor Robertson (Oklahoma), Jayde Woods (TCU), Joyner Holmes (Texas), Chrislyn Carr (Texas Tech), Kysre Gondrezick (West Virginia), Kari Niblack (West Virginia).

** Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)



% 2018-19 All-Big 12 First Team Selection

> 2018-19 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection

+ 2017-18 All-Big 12 First Team Selection

^ 2016-17 All-Big 12 First Team Selection

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown Lauren Cox^+** Baylor F 6-4 Sr. Flower Mound, Texas DiDi Richards+** Baylor G 6-1 Jr. Cypress, Texas Natasha Mack Oklahoma State F 6-4 Jr. Lufkin, Texas Kianna Ray TCU G 6-1 Sr. Austin, Kan. Brittany Brewer Texas Tech F 6-5 Sr. Abilene, Texas

** Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)

+ 2018-19 Big 12 All-Defensive Team Selection

^ 2017-18 Big 12 All-Defensive Team Selection

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Player School Pos Ht Hometown Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw Iowa State G 5-10 Indianola, Iowa Zakiyah Franklin Kansas G 5-7 Lakeland, Fla. Ayoke Lee** Kansas State C 6-5 Byron, Minn. Gabby Gregory** Oklahoma G 6-0 Tulsa, Okla. Celeste Taylor** Texas G 5-11 Valley Stream, N.Y.