Two Cowgirls and Two Sooners Honored in Big 12 Women’s Basketball

Oklahoma State junior guard Vivian Gray was named first team All-Big 12 on Monday, while OSU junior forward Natasha Mack was named co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
Gray and Mack were two of four state players honored in voting done by Big 12 women’s basketball coaches.
Mack was named second team All-Big 12 as well, and was one of five named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.
Oklahoma guard Gabby Gregory was named to the Big 12 All-Freshmen Team.
Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson, who broke the Big 12 single season record for made 3-pointers, was named honorable mention All-Big 12.
Here are the complete awards announced on Monday by the Big 12:
2019-20 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards
Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, Baylor (20th season at Baylor, 20th overall)
Player of the Year: Lauren Cox, Baylor, C, 6-4, Sr., Flower Mound, Texas
Defensive Player of the Year: DiDi Richards, Baylor, G, 6-1, Jr., Cypress, Texas
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Te’a Cooper, Baylor, G, 5-8, Gr., Powder Springs, Ga.
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, F, 6-4, Jr., Lufkin, Texas
Freshman of the Year: Ayoka Lee, Kansas State, C, 6-5, Byron, Minn.
Sixth Player Award: Queen Egbo, Baylor, C, 6-3, So., Houston, Texas
All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)
|Player
|School
|Pos
|Ht
|Cl
|Hometown
|Lauren Cox+%**
|Baylor
|F
|6-4
|Sr.
|Flower Mound, Texas
|NaLyssa Smith
|Baylor
|F
|6-2
|So.
|Converse, Texas
|Te’a Cooper
|Baylor
|G
|5-8
|Gr.
|Powder Springs, Ga.
|Ashley Joens**
|Iowa State
|G/F
|6-0
|So.
|Iowa City, Iowa
|Ayoka Lee
|Kansas State
|C
|6-5
|R-Fr.
|Byron, Minn.
|Peyton Williams%
|Kansas State
|F
|6-4
|Sr.
|Topeka, Kan.
|Vivian Gray%**
|Oklahoma State
|G
|6-1
|Jr.
|Argyle, Texas
|Lauren Heard
|TCU
|G
|5-9
|Jr.
|Denton, Texas
|Charli Collier
|Texas
|F/C
|6-5
|So.
|Mont Belvieu, Texas
|Brittany Brewer
|Texas Tech
|F
|6-5
|Sr.
|Abilene, Texas
All-Big 12 Second Team
|Player
|School
|Pos
|Ht
|Cl
|Hometown
|DiDi Richards
|Baylor
|G
|6-1
|Jr.
|Cypress, Texas
|Natasha Mack
|Oklahoma State
|F
|6-4
|Jr.
|Lufkin, Texas
|Kianna Ray
|TCU
|G
|6-1
|Sr.
|Austin, Texas
|Sug Sutton%
|Texas
|G
|5-8
|Sr.
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Tynice Martin^%
|West Virginia
|G
|5-11
|R-Sr.
|Atlanta, Ga.
All-Big 12 Honorable MentionJuicy Landrum (Baylor), Kristin Scott (Iowa State), Angela Harris (K-State), Taylor Robertson (Oklahoma), Jayde Woods (TCU), Joyner Holmes (Texas), Chrislyn Carr (Texas Tech), Kysre Gondrezick (West Virginia), Kari Niblack (West Virginia).
** Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)
% 2018-19 All-Big 12 First Team Selection
> 2018-19 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection
+ 2017-18 All-Big 12 First Team Selection
^ 2016-17 All-Big 12 First Team Selection
Big 12 All-Defensive Team
|Player
|School
|Pos
|Ht
|Cl
|Hometown
|Lauren Cox^+**
|Baylor
|F
|6-4
|Sr.
|Flower Mound, Texas
|DiDi Richards+**
|Baylor
|G
|6-1
|Jr.
|Cypress, Texas
|Natasha Mack
|Oklahoma State
|F
|6-4
|Jr.
|Lufkin, Texas
|Kianna Ray
|TCU
|G
|6-1
|Sr.
|Austin, Kan.
|Brittany Brewer
|Texas Tech
|F
|6-5
|Sr.
|Abilene, Texas
** Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)
+ 2018-19 Big 12 All-Defensive Team Selection
^ 2017-18 Big 12 All-Defensive Team Selection
Big 12 All-Freshman Team
|Player
|School
|Pos
|Ht
|Hometown
|Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw
|Iowa State
|G
|5-10
|Indianola, Iowa
|Zakiyah Franklin
|Kansas
|G
|5-7
|Lakeland, Fla.
|Ayoke Lee**
|Kansas State
|C
|6-5
|Byron, Minn.
|Gabby Gregory**
|Oklahoma
|G
|6-0
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Celeste Taylor**
|Texas
|G
|5-11
|Valley Stream, N.Y.