Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State had a former player elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Blackmon and former Oklahoma defensive lineman Dewey Selmon are among the class of 2024, featuring 19 players and three coaches.

Blackmon was a two-time All-American at OSU in 2010 and 2011 and won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver both years.

Selmon was a two-time All-American at OU in 1974 and 1975 and along with brother Lee Roy helped the Sooners to national championships both seasons.

The class of 2024 will be officially inducted ceremonies in Las Vegas in December.