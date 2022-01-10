Two Former Stars in Oklahoma Elected to College Football Hall of Fame

College Football: Oklahoma Roy Williams (38) in action, defense vs Texas QB Chris Simms (1) in the end zone. Simms threw an interception which was returned for a touchdown by Teddy Lehman (not shown). Dallas, TX 10/6/2001 CREDIT: John Biever (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X64011 TK4 R11 F1 )

Former Oklahoma defensive back Roy Williams and former Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller have been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Williams and Miller are part of the 2022 class with 18 players and 3 coaches being elected.

Williams was the 2001 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in the country, a first team All-American that year, and helped the Sooners to the 2000 national championship.

Miller was a two-time All-American for the Cowboys in 1976 and ’77 and finished runner-up to Earl Campbell in the Heisman Trophy voting in ’77.

They’ll be officially inducted on December 6.