Two native Oklahomans were selected in the top ten of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night.

Stillwater shortstop Jackson Holliday was picked number one overall, going to the Baltimore Orioles.

Holliday was the national high school baseball player of the year, and becomes just the second Oklahoma native to go #1 overall in the MLB Draft, joining Eakly’s Mike Moore in 1981.

With the number seven overall pick, the Chicago Cubs selected Norman native and former OU star Cade Horton, who improved his draft stock with how he pitched in the Sooners’ run to the Men’s College World Series Finals.

It’s the first time since 2012 two Oklahoma natives have been picked in the first round of the MLB Draft, and the first time since 2011 two have been picked in the top 10.

Three more Oklahoma related players were selected later in the evening, with former OSU pitcher Justin Campbell going to Cleveland in the “competitive balance” first round.

Former OU pitcher Jake Bennett was picked in the second round by Washington, and former OU shortstop Peyton Graham was picked in the second round by Detroit.