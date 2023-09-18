A pair of Oklahoma football players were honored by the Big 12 on Monday.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Gabriel broke OU’s single game completion percentage record, going 28-for-31, for 421 yards and five touchdowns in the Sooners’ 66-17 win over Tulsa.

OU freshman receiver Nic Anderson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Anderson became the first Sooner freshman to catch three touchdown passes in one game, with all three of his catches resulting in scores for 120 yards.