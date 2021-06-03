Unseeded James Madison Upsets #1 Sooners in First Round of WCWS

James Madison’s Kate Gordon hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to lead the unseeded Dukes to a stunning 4-3 upset of top-ranked and top-seeded Oklahoma in the first game of the 2021 Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Until extra innings, the only runs scored in the game came on a pair of home runs in the third inning.

After an infield hit and an error by OU third baseman Jana Johns, James Madison’s Sara Jubas hit a three-run home run to center field to give the Dukes a 3-0 lead.

Oklahoma answered in the bottom half of the inning.

After singles by Johns and Taylon Snow, Tiare Jennings hit a 3-run home run to center field to tie the game 3-3.

The pitchers took over after that through regulation, with OU’s Shannon Saile and JMU’s Odicci Alexander holding their opponent scoreless from the fourth to the seventh inning.

Saile didn’t give up a hit from the fourth to the seventh innings until giving up the homer to Gordon.

Saile only gave up three hits, striking out 9 and walking just one.

Alexander gave up six hits, struck out 9 and walked two.

Oklahoma falls to 50-3 on the season, and becomes just the third #1 seed to lose in the first round of the WCWS.

The Sooners will play an elimination game Saturday at 11:00 am against the loser of the Oklahoma State-Georgia game.