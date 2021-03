Vanoss and Vici both won easily in their quarterfinal round on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals of the Class A Girls state basketball tournament at State Fair Arena.

Vanoss won 55-30 over Thomas-Fay-Custer, and Vici downed Crowder 57-30 on Wednesday night.

Those two teams will play Friday at 2:00 pm in the semifinals.

The Class A Boys will begin quarterfinal action at State Fair Arena on Thursday morning.