Vaccination or Negative PCR Test Required to Attend OU Football Season Opener

If you’re planning to attend the OU Football’s season opener on the road at Tulane inside Yulman Stadium, you’ll need a proof of vaccination or a negative PCR Covid test to do so. That per a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

Spoke to Tulane AD Troy Dannen. He tells @yahoosports Tulane will be requiring vaccinations or a negative PCR test for everyone 12 and up within 72 hours to attend athletic events. This is in accordance with mayoral order for events of more than 500 people and all indoor events. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2021

The PCR test must be completed within 72 hours of the athletic event you wish to attend. The regulations in effect are for people ages 12 and up.

This rule isn’t put in place by Tulane University, but by a mayoral order from the county.

Kickoff inside Yulman Stadium in New Orleans is set for 11 a.m. on September 4th.