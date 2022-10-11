Oklahoma will host Kansas this Saturday at 11:00 am in a rare situational matchup.

It’s just the fourth time in series history and the first time since 1992 an unranked Sooner team is playing a ranked Jayhawks team, and the first time ever in Norman.

OU has lost three in a row for the first time since 1998 and head coach Brent Venables knows the critics are being vocal.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel remains in concussion protocol, but is practicing with the team.

A decision on his status for Saturday’s game will be made on Thursday.