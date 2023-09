Oklahoma’s football team travels to Cincinnati this Saturday for an 11:00 am kickoff in the Big 12 opener.

OU coach Brent Venables said Tuesday the Bearcats’ strength is on their offensive and defensive lines, and a dynamic quarterback in senior Emory Jones.

The Sooners are coming off a 66-17 rout at Tulsa last Saturday, with freshman receiver Nic Anderson catching three touchdown passes.