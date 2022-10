Oklahoma’s football team takes a two-game losing streak into the Texas game for just the seventh time in series history.

The Sooners are coming off back-to-back losses to Kansas State and TCU and OU’s weaknesses have been exposed on both sides of the ball.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 am on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

OU coach Brent Venables met the media Tuesday to talk about the Sooners and the game with the Longhorns.