Oklahoma’s football team will finish the regular season when they host TCU on Friday at 11:00 am.

The Sooners still have a chance to make the Big 12 Championship Game, but do not control their own destiny.

OU will need help to make the title game, and according to the Big 12, could still make it in with loss to TCU.

OU defensive back Billy Bowman was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Bowman returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown, and had nine tackles, including one for a loss against BYU.