Oklahoma’s football team will take a 7-0 record to Lawrence to play Kansas this Saturday at 11:00 am.

OU head coach Brent Venables held his weekly news conference on Tuesday to talk about the game.

Venables talked about the improved play of junior defensive end Ethan Downs and freshman receiver Nic Anderson.

He also discussed how the Sooners need to be better in some areas UCF exploited last week.