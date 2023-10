Oklahoma’s football team returns from their off week by hosting UCF this Saturday at 11 am.

OU is 6-and-0 on the season after beating Texas in their last outing, a win that head coach Brent Venables said was reaffirming and validating for his Sooners for their hard work and diligence at practice all season.

Venables also addressed quarterback Dillon Gabriel facing his former team this Saturday, recalling the phone call where he tried to persuade Gabriel to transfer to Oklahoma from UCF.