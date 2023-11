Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met the media on Tuesday to talk about the Sooners’ recent struggles as they prepare to host West Virginia this Saturday at 6:00 pm.

OU has committed six turnovers in the last two games, losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State.

Venables said the Oklahoma offense remains productive is ranked number one in the Big 12, but the turnovers have held the Sooners back, and made their other weaknesses more visible.