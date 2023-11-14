Oklahoma coach Brent Venables had a lot of good things to say about both Dillon Gabriel and Drake Stoops at his weekly news conference on Tuesday.

As the Sooners get ready to visit BYU this Saturday at 11:00 am, Venables mentioned both Gabriel and Stoops before the media even had a chance to ask questions.

Gabriel was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award as the top quarterback in the nation, and won the O’Brien’s weekly award as well.

Stoops was named one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.