Oklahoma coach Brent Venables met the media Tuesday to discuss the Sooners’ upcoming game this Saturday against Texas.

Oklahoma is 5-0 this season, but will be trying to beat a Longhorns team ranked third in the nation, and a team that beat OU 49-0 last year.

Venables said he’s proud of how the Sooners have progressed so far this season, but knows they will find out a lot about the team when they play their first ranked opponent of the season.