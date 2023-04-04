The Golden State Warriors used a 28-12 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead for the first time in the game and pull away to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-125 on Tuesday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Warriors made 20 three-pointers and outshot OKC 50 percent to 47 percent from the field, overcoming a season-high matching 79 first half points by the Thunder, who led by 10 at halftime.

Golden State outscored OKC 34-19 in the fourth, and won the rebounding battle 54-38.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points to lead OKC, with five other Thunder players in double figures.

Jalen Williams had 19 points, Luguentz Dort 17, Josh Giddey 15, Isaiah Joe 14 and Aaron Wiggins 11.

The Warriors led by a pair of 30+ point performances, with Stephen Curry scoring 34 points and Jordan Poole 30.

Curry made six three-pointers and Poole hit five.

The Thunder have lost four of their last five games and fall to 38-42 on the season.

OKC remains in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, seeking to get a top 10 finish to make the play-in round for the postseason.

With the loss, the Thunder can’t finish higher than 10th, and they are just a half game ahead of Dallas, who will host Sacramento Wednesday night with a chance to tie the Thunder.

OKC does have the tie-breaker over the Mavericks, so Dallas will have to finish a game ahead of the Thunder to get the 10th seed.

The Thunder play their final road game of the regular season on Thursday night at 8:00 pm at Utah.

