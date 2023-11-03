Stephen Curry hit a scoop layup with two-tenths of a second left to break a tie and give Golden State a 141-139 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night in Oklahoma City.

Curry’s basket was originally not counted, as basket interference was called on Draymond Green.

Officials reviewed the play and ruled no basket interference and it counted.

The play capped a wild game that saw 23 lead changes and 15 ties, with neither team leading by double digits at any point.

There were three lead changes in the final minute alone.

Both teams were hot shooting all night, with the Thunder shooting 60 percent from the field and the Warriors 53 percent.

Golden State hit 18 three-pointers and the Thunder 15 from beyond the arc.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures, led by 29 points from Luguentz Dort, who made his first nine shot attempts, including six three-pointers.

Rookie Chet Holmgren had 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey scored 18 points apiece and Isaiah Joe 16.

Curry had 28 points to lead the Warriors, who have won 10 of their last 11 meetings with OKC.

The Thunder were playing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat out the game with a knee injury.

The game was the first of four group games in the NBA’s inaugural In Season Tournament, and the Thunder sported their new “City Edition” uniforms for the game.

OKC falls to 3-3 on the season, and will continue their six-game homestand with the fifth of those games on Monday night vs. Atlanta at 7:00 pm.