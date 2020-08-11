Watch: Phoenix Suns surprise players by having families announce lineup from home

Sports

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Phoenix suns found a touching way to announce the starting lineup before Tuesday’s game – they let family members introduce their loved ones from home.

The pregame ritual might have escaped notice outside of Phoenix in normal times, but these are not normal times.

NBA players and coaches reported in early July to the “bubble” in Orlando, Florida where they have been quarantined over COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement left players grinning widely, many visibly excited as they congratulated the teammate being announced.

“We’re not crying, you’re crying,” the Suns tweeted before the team’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Recent Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter