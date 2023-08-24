High school football kicked off in Oklahoma on Thursday night with a handful of games in Week Zero.
Here are the games KFOR covered:
Tulsa Union 49, Westmoore 7
Lawton MacArthur 60, John Marshall 0
Putnam City West 56, Western Heights 0
by: Brian Brinkley
Posted:
Updated:
High school football kicked off in Oklahoma on Thursday night with a handful of games in Week Zero.
Here are the games KFOR covered:
Tulsa Union 49, Westmoore 7
Lawton MacArthur 60, John Marshall 0
Putnam City West 56, Western Heights 0
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now