Westbrook Has Triple Double, Wizards Hand Thunder 11th Straight Loss

Former Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbroook had a triple-double help the Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-107 on Monday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Westbrook had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 17 assists, becoming just the second player in NBA history to have a triple-double against two of his former teams in the same season.

Westbrook joins former Thunder teammate James Harden to do that, and he’s also the first player in NBA history to have multiple triple-doubles against every team in the league.

The loss was the Thunder’s 11th in a row, three off the team record.

The Thunder never led in the game and trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half.

Washington outshot the Thunder 51 percent to 43 percent from the field, and OKC had 19 turnovers.

Bradley Beal had 30 points to lead the Wizards.

Westbrook was just 5-for-18 from the field and had 8 turnovers, but his triple-double was his 172nd of his career, nine shy of the NBA career of 181 held by Oscar Robertson.

Darius Bazley led the Thunder with a career high 26 points.

Five other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Tony Bradley scoring 16 points and Kenrich Williams 15.

Theo Maledon had 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, with both Svi Mykhailiuk and Ty Jerome both scoring 11 points.

The Thunder fall to 20-38 on the season, and continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday night when they visit Indiana for a 6:00 tipoff.