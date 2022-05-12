TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Golf’s only all-professional Major Championship will return to Tulsa next week, and KFOR will be there covering the action.

The Major Championship at Southern Hills will be from Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22.

Practice Rounds, in which players are invited to play at their discretion, will be Monday through Wednesday with playing times set for 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The 1st tee will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Championship Rounds will be from 7 a.m. to 2:42 p.m. Thursday through Friday, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

The Wanamaker Trophy Presentation Ceremony will be on the 18th Green immediately after the end of play on Sunday, May 22.

There will be a three-hole aggregate score play-off on Holes 13, 17, and 18 if there is a tie for first after 72 holes.

“If still tied, there will be a hole-by-hole play-off starting on Hole 18 and if still tied, Holes 13, 17, and 18 repeated,” PGA officials said.

PGA officials recommend those attending the competition to bring the following items:

Personal sunscreen

One (1) unopened bottle of water

Jacket and/or layered outerwear piece

Comfortable walking shoes

Portable phone charger

Nursing mothers may bring necessary equipment on-site. Storage and refrigeration are available at First Aid Stations.

The following items are also permitted:

Small bags

Diaper bags and strollers

Umbrellas

Cameras (Mon-Wed ONLY)

Southern Hills. Image KFOR

The following items are not permitted:

All backpacks and drawstring bags

Bags larger than 10″x10″x10″ in their natural state

Personal electronics such as computers, laptops, tablets and radios

Drones, hoverboards, laser pointers, whistles/noisemakers, selfie sticks

Banners, posters, signs or any materials with unauthorized advertising or promotion

Weapons of any kind (regardless of permit), including pocket knives

Coolers, food (except in limited quantities for medical, dietary or infant purposes)

Golf clubs or other sporting equipment

Buckets, ladders, milk crates or stools

Oversized chairs with wide arm rests (small folding chairs are permissible)

Alcoholic beverages, beverages (one unopened, sealed bottle of water per spectator is permitted)

The Leader Boards and Video Boards will display weather warning signs if inclement weather approaches during competition.

“When the signs appear, spectators are advised to take precautions and seek shelter prior to play being suspended. If the sirens sound, seek shelter immediately,” PGA officials said.

Competition attendees are asked to avoid the following during inclement weather:

Metal Fences

Telephone Poles

Open Fields

Golf Carts

Hilltops and High Places

Bodies of Water

Tall and/or Isolated Trees

Go to the PGA website to purchase tickets. Go to the Spectator Guide for information on parking and transportation.

Click here on your mobile device to download the PGA Championship On-Site Guide.

Click here on your mobile device to download the Official PGA Championship App.